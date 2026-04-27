EA Sports' UFC 6 Officially Announced, Cover Athletes & Editions Revealed

EA Sports has announced its sixth entry into the UFC video game series will release on June 19 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles.

EA Sports released its first UFC title in 2014, followed by EA Sports UFC 2 in 2016, UFC 3 in 2018, UFC 4 in 2020, and UFC 5 in 2023 thus far. So the sixth title was always going to be expected to release this year. The question mainly hinged on who out of the roster would be taking to the cover of the game.

In typical gaming fashion, there will be two different editions, a "Standard Edition" base version of the game and the "Ultimate Edition" with bonus digital content. Thus, there are two cover athletes: Alex Pereira for the "Standard Edition" and Max Holloway for the "Ultimate Edition."

Two ways to be dangerous ⚠️@AlexPereiraUFC on the Standard Edition.@BlessedMMA on the Ultimate Edition.#UFC6 preorders are now live 🎮 https://t.co/OKmxT2IWCI Full reveal coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/BmTHOJOSxb — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) April 27, 2026

Both cover athletes were champions heading into this year, Pereira the reigning Light Heavyweight Champion before vacating his title ahead of an Interim Heavyweight title match on June 14, and Holloway the BMF Champion before his defeat to Charles Oliveira in March.

The "Standard Edition" is priced at $69.99 and will include the base game and three fighter skins as a pre-order bonus.

The "Ultimate Edition" is priced at $99.99, although EA Play subscribers can purchase it for $89.99, and will include seven days early access for those who pre-order, the "Fighter Pass" including eight new fighters – two at launch and six in the coming future, the "Expansion Pass" including a new game mode, and two more bundles including cosmetics items and in-game currency.