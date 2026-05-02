Logan Paul Used To Get Angry When WWE Fans Booed Him, Now Feels Weird When They Cheer

Logan Paul is arguably one of the most hated WWE stars today, potentially superseded only by the likes of The Miz or even Dominik Mysterio. However, upon breaking into the industry, Paul never planned to be a heel and was rubbed the wrong way by the fan response.

"The WWE fans booed me, and I was p***ed," Paul exclaimed during an appearance on "What's Your Story?" but was assured by host Stephanie McMahon that everyone in production loved it. "I didn't realize that was the currency."

Logan then recounted how Bruce Prichard praised the segment afterward, but at the time, he didn't understand why it was seen as a net positive for him. "I was p***ed!" he recalled. "I was like: 'Bruce, do they not understand? I will get outta that ring and beat the s**t out of all of them!' and he was like: 'What are you talking about, bro? Calm down!' and then I realized: that's my power," Logan added.

"I feel weird when people cheer," he added when McMahon asked whether the boos still upset him, which led the two to find some common ground, as McMahon also expressed that getting cheered by crowds makes her feel awkward after decades of being a heel. "I think the moment where I realized how awesome it was to pour salt in the wound and be the bad guy actually happened at my first WrestleMania."

Paul recalled that doing Eddie Guerrero's signature top rope taunt before hitting Rey Mysterio with a Frog Splash gave him a massive amount of heat, and in that moment, it finally clicked for him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.