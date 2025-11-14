WWE Star Rey Mysterio Details Friendship With Eddie Guerrero 20 Years After His Death

20 years ago today, WWE star Eddie Guerrero died of acute heart failure, just days after facing Mr. Kennedy on "WWE SmackDown." In his wake, Guerrero left behind cherished memories and a legacy that lives on to this day.

As revealed in The Players' Tribune, many of those memories are still fresh in the mind of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, whose friendship with Guerrero spanned across multiple decades and wrestling companies. To honor him, Mysterio penned a letter to Guerrero, detailing their relationship.

According to Mysterio, he first encountered Guerrero in the late 1980s while traveling along the Mexico and United States border with his uncle Rey Misterio Sr for various professional wrestling shows. At the time, the teenage Mysterio served as an unofficial bag carrier for his uncle, who routinely entered venues with his wrestling mask on. Inside the Auditorio de Tijuana on a Friday night in 1987, Mysterio then saw Guerrero, whom he describes as a "shooting star."

"There was something unique about our friendship......even going back to that night in Tijuana, before we had any friendship," Mysterio wrote. "It's hard to put into words. But I think I'd say it like this: A lot of wrestlers, they work together in the ring, and then become friends outside the ring. Not us, though. We became friends in the ring — literally in the ring. Through the art of wrestling itself.

"Of course, it started as a one-way friendship. Me following my uncle around Mexico, then later training to be a luchador myself around Mexico, and crossing paths with you that way — from the outside looking in. Instantly I felt a connection. It was so obvious just from watching you that you were special ... that you'd mastered this presence, this way of movement, that was yours alone. But as I went through wrestling school, and began to study the craft of lucha libre, that's when I understood how you'd mastered the fundamentals as well."