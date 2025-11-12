Family Members Of WWE HOFer Eddie Guerrero Share Memories 20 Years After His Death

On November 13, 2005, WWE star Eddie Guerrero died of heart failure in his Minnesota hotel room, leaving behind a legacy as one of the industry's greats and, even more importantly, a loving father, husband, and brother to his family. With the 20-year anniversary of his passing fast approaching, ESPN writer Roberto Jose Andrade Franco sat down with various members of the Guerrero family, allowing them to publicly share their memories of the late performer.

Franco spoke to Eddie's sisters Maria and Linda, his brother Mando, and his daughters Sherilyn and Kaylie. Maria and Mando were older than Eddie, and both fondly recalled their youth in El Paso, Texas. According to Maria, some of the extended family initially believed that Eddie was actually her child because he was much younger than the other siblings, but that wasn't the case. She revealed that the family had a nickname for young Eddie: Ewis. Additionally, she stated that he intended to soon retire at the time of his death.

Mando, who was also a professional wrestler, referred to his late brother as "a natural." They didn't have the closest relationship for some years, as Eddie pulled away from most of his family while dealing with substance abuse addiction. However, Eddie was four years sober when he died at age 55. His sister Linda, whom he was closest in age with, had a tight-knit relationship with Eddie; one that was renewed when he fought off his demons in 2001.

"His last four years were beautiful," Linda Guerrero said. "He transformed back to my little brother."