Sherilyn Guerrero, Daughter Of WWE Legend Eddie Guerrero, Begins Wrestling Training

The Guerrero name will live on in the professional wrestling industry as Sherilyn Guerrero takes her first steps inside the ring. Sherilyn, daughter of Vickie Guerrero and late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, recently began her formal in-ring training at the Reality of Wrestling school, located in Texas City, Texas.

ROW confirmed the news on Instagram, writing "Welcome the newest member of the Reality of Wrestling Training School — @sherilyn_guerrerooo. The daughter of the legendary Eddie Guerrero now begins her own journey into the world of professional wrestling." The announcement came paired with a photograph of Sherilyn dressed in training gear.

Below the post, several members of the wrestling community congratulated Sherilyn on taking the career leap, including ROW Women's Champion "Hollyhood" Haley J, former ROW Champion Zilla Fatu, EJ Nduka, and WWE star Roxanne Perez. Prior to joining WWE, Perez spent years training and competing at Reality of Wrestling, which is run by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Sharmell. In 2024, ROW received the distinction of being a WWE ID school.

As she sets out to carve her own path in the wrestling ring, Sherilyn thanked her new peers and fans for their gestures of support. "I knew waiting till the time was right was the best thing for me & here we are!!" she wrote on X. "Fueled by fire & following this legacy with love... let's get this journey man! VIVA LA RAZA."

Sherilyn's sister Shaul previously competed for WWE's developmental brand of Florida Championship Wrestling and "WWE NXT." Later in her career, Shaul also worked as a ring announcer for ROW and WOW.