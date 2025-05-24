Whatever Happened To Eddie Guerrero's Daughter, Shaul?

Given the sheer amount of wrestlers who continue to emulate him to this day, there's little worry about the late Eddie Guerrero's wrestling legacy. For a brief period of time, however, it seemed as though it would live on not in tributes, but via his own flesh and blood, Shaul Guerrero. The oldest of Guerrero's two daughters with wife Vickie Guerrero, Shaul entered the wrestling business five years after her father's untimely death, signing a developmental contract with WWE. While women's wrestling in WWE, let alone the United States, was still half a decade away from exploding, Shaul's lineage left some fans optimistic that she would at least have a good chance of making an impact on WWE's main roster one day.

Unfortunately, Shaul never made it to either "Raw" or "SmackDown," though it didn't stop her from having an interesting few years under the WWE umbrella. Debuting as Raquel Diaz, instead of wrestling under her real name, in February 2011, Shaul was pushed hard out of the gate, both as a manager — taking on Rusev as a client before leaving him to manage the first incarnation of the Ascension — and as an in-ring talent, as she captured both the Queen of FCW and FCW Divas Championships by the end of the year. Her push continued even after FCW was rebranded to "NXT" in 2012, with Shaul taking on a heelish, high maintenance diva persona. Alas, this gimmick began just as Shaul's WWE career wound down; only months after "NXT's" rebranding, she would request her release from WWE to focus on school. Though she later returned to September 2013, she never wrestled on TV again and departed WWE for good in August 2014.