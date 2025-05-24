Whatever Happened To Eddie Guerrero's Daughter, Shaul?
Given the sheer amount of wrestlers who continue to emulate him to this day, there's little worry about the late Eddie Guerrero's wrestling legacy. For a brief period of time, however, it seemed as though it would live on not in tributes, but via his own flesh and blood, Shaul Guerrero. The oldest of Guerrero's two daughters with wife Vickie Guerrero, Shaul entered the wrestling business five years after her father's untimely death, signing a developmental contract with WWE. While women's wrestling in WWE, let alone the United States, was still half a decade away from exploding, Shaul's lineage left some fans optimistic that she would at least have a good chance of making an impact on WWE's main roster one day.
Unfortunately, Shaul never made it to either "Raw" or "SmackDown," though it didn't stop her from having an interesting few years under the WWE umbrella. Debuting as Raquel Diaz, instead of wrestling under her real name, in February 2011, Shaul was pushed hard out of the gate, both as a manager — taking on Rusev as a client before leaving him to manage the first incarnation of the Ascension — and as an in-ring talent, as she captured both the Queen of FCW and FCW Divas Championships by the end of the year. Her push continued even after FCW was rebranded to "NXT" in 2012, with Shaul taking on a heelish, high maintenance diva persona. Alas, this gimmick began just as Shaul's WWE career wound down; only months after "NXT's" rebranding, she would request her release from WWE to focus on school. Though she later returned to September 2013, she never wrestled on TV again and departed WWE for good in August 2014.
Shaul Guerrero's Post WWE Career Includes Wrestling, Burlesque, and Family Drama
To most, that's the end of Shaul Guerrero's wrestling story, although a closer look reveals that wasn't the case. After four years away, she returned to the business, working spots as a ring announcer for Reality of Wrestling, Women of Wrestling, and Lucha Underground. In August 2020, she would pick up the microphone again, working as the ring announcer for AEW's Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, won by Diamante and Ivelisse, Shaul's former co-worker during her WWE developmental days. After a brief in-ring comeback later that year, Shaul seemed to put wrestling behind her for good, pursuing a career as a burlesque dancer. Despite that, she remains tied to wrestling via her husband, former WWE star and current TNA color commentator Matthew Rehwoldt, and has not shut the door on potentially returning to wrestling one day, though she noted it would be tough due to a neck injury.
Unfortunately, Shaul's post-WWE life has also seen her get caught up in family drama involving her mother and younger sister, Sherilyn. In April 2023, Sherilyn accused her step-father, Kris Benson, of sexually assaulting her three years earlier, and that Vickie, Shaul, and other family members had subsequently turned their back on her. Vickie denied the allegations in an Instagram post, and then later did so again, alongside her husband, in another post made via her attorneys. Shaul herself would comment on the matter on social media, stating that the incident did happen, though she claimed it was a case of unwanted touching and not rape. She also refuted Sherilyn's claims that the family had abandoned her, accused Sherliyn of being verbally and emotionally abusive towards her, and asked that the two go to therapy to settle their issues.
