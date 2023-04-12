Vickie Guerrero And Her Husband Formally Deny Accusations From Sherilyn Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero has officially denied the accusations leveled against her husband Kris Benson by her youngest daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero, in a statement made through her lawyer posted to her Instagram account.

"Kris and Vickie Benson vehemently deny Serilyn Guerrero's recent allegations of sexual assault and abandonment," the statement read. "Ms. Guerrero's unsubstantiated accusations have caused the Bensons to suffer public ridicule, scorn, derision, and humiliation. Kris and Vickie fully appreciate the seriousness of allegations of this nature and the need for public support of sexual assault survivors; however, they ask that you withhold final judgment on this matter until they have an opportunity to bring Ms. Guerrero and her claims into a court of law where judgment is based on facts and merit."

In a video posted to her TikTok account on April 5, Sherilyn Guerrero alleged that Kris Benson (her stepfather) had sexually assaulted her during a cruise in 2020 and stated that her mother had subsequently abandoned her and sided with her husband.

This is not the first time that Vickie has denied the allegations, as she had previously made a now-deleted Instagram post that claimed that Sherilyn had exhibited hostile, manic, and narcissistic behavior. Vickie's eldest daughter, Shaul, made a statement of her own the day after her mother's initial response and asserted that while the incident did take place, Sherilyn had not been abandoned and had refused therapy.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).