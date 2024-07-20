Shaul Guerrero Discusses Attempted WWE Return

Shaul Guerrero, daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, looked back on her short WWE stint. Wrestling under the name Raquel Diaz, Guerrero sought to continue her father's legacy in WWE starting in Florida Championship Wrestling and later "WWE NXT." However, in September 2012 she was granted a leave of absence to attend the University of Houston, returning to developmental in 2013 but was finally released in April 2014.

"I was trying my hardest," she recalled during an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," "I think the values they held with what they wanted from somebody who's female presenting the company, they were not aligned. Those values with my recovery were not aligned, and I needed a longer break so I took a year off."

Guerrero said that she thought – at first – that she couldn't return to the company, but after speaking to John Laurinaitis she was brought back to the Performance Center, "So I packed my bags and I drove from Houston to Florida and we tried again. At that time I was at the WWE Performance Center and I was like, 'This is nice!' like, 'This is different.' Even though that next time still didn't work out like as far as neck injuries, it just wasn't... going. Like, the way I wanted it to go and it wasn't working out. But I happened to meet my husband at the time, and it all worked out in a different way."

She would meet Matthew Rehwoldt – WWE's Aiden English – during her return to the company, and the pair married in 2016. She later described feeling like a failure by not continuing wrestling, cognizant of the fact that some of her family feel the same way, but said she was happy with her current career as a burlesque and fire artist. "Actually my moniker right before I go out is 'Latina Heat' so it's still a nod to my dad," she gleamed.