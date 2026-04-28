WWE Fan Who Went Missing Before WrestleMania 42 Found Dead

Marc Izard, a man that had been reported as missing after traveling from the UK to Las Vegas for WWE WrestleMania 42, has been found dead.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has said that Izard had died on April 18 in the 1730 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, between East St. Louis Avenue and Oakley Boulevard. His cause of death is still pending.

His family confirmed his passing in the early hours of Tuesday after initial reports emerged on Monday night, stating that he had passed away quickly from natural causes related to his underlying medical conditions. They said that while they were devastated by the loss, they could take comfort knowing he had passed doing what he loved so much.

The family said they are working to bring his body home and will ensure his love of wrestling is honored at his funeral. They also took time to thank everyone that knew him personally, as well as his wider wrestling family for their help and support in trying to help find him.

In closing, they asked for privacy to grieve at this most difficult time.

Izard, 43, had been reported as missing with appeals from his family and wrestler Nattie Neihdart having been last seen leaving "WWE SmackDown" on April 17.

Neidhart shared the appeal for Izard's whereabouts on social media noting that he had last been photographed with him at a book signing on June 16. The appeal itself noted he was using a walking stick.

We at Wrestling Inc. would like to wish our condolences to Izard's family, friends, and loved ones during this time. May he rest in peace.