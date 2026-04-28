Ric Flair Wasn't Happy With How WWE Utilized Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania 42

It's no secret that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's favorite wrestler is his own daughter, Charlotte Flair, and as such, he's often very vocal about her booking. Earlier this month at WWE WrestleMania 42, Charlotte was involved in the Women's Tag Team Championship match alongside her partner Alexa Bliss. Although Charlotte has continuously praised the partnership, the match was less than 10 minutes long, and Ric wasn't thrilled about how his daughter was used.

"I didn't like her match at all, and I think that [Charlotte] needs to be [in the main event] – and I know she enjoys her relationship with Alexa," Flair said during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show." Ric believes that Charlotte's match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 was unlike any other women's match in history, and it's something they could run back. "Rhea won the match, but there was no winner, no loser. That suplex off the second rope – the German? Come on, please. Doesn't happen in real life."

Helwani brought up a video of an emotional Flair watching Charlotte enter the arena at WrestleMania 42, which was widely circulated on social media, and according to Flair he was simply overwhelmed by everything his daughter has accomplished. "She's beyond great, and everybody wanted to say 'Oh, Ric Flair rub, Ric Flair was-' bulls**t. She did it on her own; I had very little to do [with it]," he proclaimed, noting that his relationship with his daughter is very close, and they only ever argue when it comes to pro wrestling.

"I'm just proud of her, and every time I get to see her – if that entrance wasn't the greatest entrance of all time, tell me what was," Flair concluded.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.