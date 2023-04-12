Charlotte Flair Is The Best At Everything In WWE, According To Her Nature Boy Dad

Ric Flair has never been shy about vocalizing his praise towards his daughter, Charlotte Flair, who he recently hailed as "the best worker in the business right now." After Charlotte faced Rhea Ripley in a widely-praised contest on night one of WrestleMania 39, "The Nature Boy" believes it's hard to argue against his statement.

Discussing the "slugfest" between the two women, he lauded both his daughter and Ripley and said that Logan Paul and Seth Rollins' slaps at WrestleMania 39 didn't appear as convincing as Ripley and Charlotte's. "My hat's off to Rhea Ripley. She let [Charlotte] hit her as hard as I used to hit [Ricky] Steamboat, and that's what makes it real, as opposed to Seth Rollins and Logan," he said on "To Be The Man" podcast.

"She's [Charlotte] the best performer in the company. She just flat out is, man or woman. Nobody can take bumps like that at her size, no woman rather. She's unbelievable," Flair said.

Reports have suggested that Charlotte has opted to take another hiatus from WWE, and her legendary father believes her return will unleash something special, as "The Queen" closes in on the all-time record for the most world championships in company history, which is currently held by John Cena and her father.

While Charlotte appears to be aiming for some time off from wrestling, Rhea Ripley has emerged as the focal point of the blue brand's women's division. "The Eradicator" stood tall at WrestleMania after delivering a gigantic Riptide to secure the pinfall and the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. The upcoming WWE Draft could provide a hint if Charlotte will look to reclaim her throne on "SmackDown" or begin her 15th title reign with a return to "Raw."