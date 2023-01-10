Charlotte Flair Reveals Massive Milestone She Wants To Pass

Charlotte Flair has had one of, if not, the most accomplished careers for a female star in WWE history. Throughout her illustrious career, Flair has won the Royal Rumble match, the first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match, and was part of the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania. Along with those incredible achievements, Flair has won 14 Women's Championships in WWE with her most recent title win on the December 30 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

With her only being three singles title reigns away from breaking her father, Ric Flair, and John Cena's record of 16 World Championship reigns, Flair addressed if she has aspirations of reaching that number.

"Before I went away for eight months, I always said, 'You know, I don't really think about the number,' and I never really cared about surpassing the number," Flair said appearing on "The Bump." "Here I am now as the 14-time Women's Champion, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I want to pass it.' Like, I don't know when, I don't know how, I mean, I know how I'm going to do it. But, yeah, I think I definitely want to surpass his number now."

Ric held the 16 World Championship record for many years before John Cena tied the record at Royal Rumble 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. While "The Nature Boy" is retired and Cena has not spent a considerable amount of time with WWE over the past few years due to his acting career, it is highly unlikely either man will win a world title again, leaving the door wide open for Charlotte Flair to walk in and snatch the record.