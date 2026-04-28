Janel Grant, Plaintiff In Lawsuit Vs. WWE & Vince McMahon, Publishes Letters From FBI

Janel Grant, the plaintiff in the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, has published letters from the FBI she received in relation to her case.

Grant filed a lawsuit in Connecticut in January 2024 alleging that during her time as a WWE employee, McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her to his associates.

Grant and McMahon signed a non-disclosure agreement upon her eventual departure from the company, an agreement she said she was coerced into entering. Nonetheless, it is that agreement that the defendants have cited as precedent for their motions to compel private arbitration.

In speaking out about her NDA with McMahon adjacent to the lawsuit, specifically supporting proposed reforms to NDAs in Connecticut's Senate Bill 355, Grant had said that she was contacted by the FBI in regards to a covert investigation they were conducting into her situation in 2023 – prior to her suit being filed, her account being that she had waited until the last moment to file it considering those investigations.

In the interest of disclosure, Wrestling Inc. submitted an FOIA request regarding such an investigation into McMahon. The FBI would neither confirm nor deny its existence as it could constitute to an invasion of privacy for third-party individuals.

Grant has since published such FBI communications to social media, with a letter dated May 25, 2023, contacting her with regards to victim support.

"Dear Janel Grant: As a Victim Specialist with the FBI – New York, I'm contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime," the letter reads. "The case is currently under investigation by the FBI. A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and, for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time."