Family Of WWE Fan Who Died On WrestleMania Weekend Launches GoFundMe To Retrieve Body

The family of Marc Izard, a fan from the UK that had traveled to Las Vegas for WWE WrestleMania 42, has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of bringing his body home.

Izard was reported missing over the weekend with Nattie Neidhart joining the appeal to find him, last seen leaving "WWE SmackDown" on April 17 and photographed last with Neidhart on April 16. Clark County Coroner's Office said that he had died on April 18, with his family confirming he had died due to natural causes through underlying medical conditions.

The family said at the time that they intended to bring him home to the UK for his funeral, and have since set up a GoFundMe page to support in that goal.

"On Saturday, April 18th, our lives changed forever. Our beloved brother, Marc Izard, passed away in Las Vegas while doing what he loved most – attending WWE WrestleMania weekend. Marc wasn't just a spectator; he was a staple of the wrestling community," the description reads.

"From his childhood days to his travels across the globe, Marc's life was defined by his passion for the ring. Whether it was supporting local independent promotions or traveling for the 'Grandest Stage of Them All,' Marc lived for the energy, the stories, and the idols he met along the way ... Marc spent his life following the sport that inspired him. He was a familiar face to many in the indie scene and a dedicated WWE fan who cherished every moment spent ringside. Tragically, after attending Friday Night 'SmackDown,' Marc's journey came to an unexpected end."

The description continues to outline why the family is asking for help, explaining that the costs associated with international repatriation and funeral arrangements are overwhelming, given they are trying to bring him home to the UK.

It's said that can be done by donations at any amount, sharing on social media using #BringMarcHome, and any remaining money raised will be donated in Marc's memory to the following charities: Diabetes UK, Addenbrooke's Hospital Charitable Trust, and Make-a-Wish Foundation.