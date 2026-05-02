Ilja Dragunov Names Classic Staredown As His Favorite WWE WrestleMania Moment

Former WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov has become known for hard-hitting performances in the ring, but he's someone who believes first and foremost in storytelling. Speaking to Ringer Wrestling, Dragunov was asked if he had a favorite WWE WrestleMania match, but the performer instead stated that there's instead a singular moment that stands out to him.

"The moment is definitely the [Hulk] Hogan and Rock staredown," Dragunov said, describing their interaction from WWE WrestleMania 18 in 2002. "Nothing happens there, besides two amazing icons looking at each other. And the whole place goes nuts. ... You're talking about, 'Everything is scripted.' No. There is nothing more unscripted than an organic performance in this business."

Hogan and The Rock were set to face off in the main event of that year's WrestleMania, which took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bucking the expectations of the wrestlers and WWE itself, the crowd fiercely supported the heel Hogan in his grand WrestleMania return rather than the babyface Rock, resulting in the two men having to improvise many elements of the match.

In the end, The Rock won the match only for Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to turn on Hogan, creating a temporary alliance between the two men that had just wrestled. Hogan left the NWO and turned babyface, while Dwayne Johnson moved into the latter stage of his initial WWE run before making the full-time jump over to Hollywood.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ringer Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.