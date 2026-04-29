Myles Borne Pits Darkstate Against Each Other To Retain WWE NXT NA Title

Myles Borne is still North American Champion after defeating DarkState's Saquon Shugars on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." Shugars got himself a title match from "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone last week, even after interfering in Dion Lennox's bout against the champion.

Borne started off the match hot, and took out Shugars and Osiris Griffin on the outside with a big dive. Cutler James interfered before Borne could get back in the ring, but it barely rattled the champion. Shugars drove Borne shoulder first into the corner, then dropkicked him through the ropes to take him out on the outside. The referee tried to keep DarkState away as Borne recovered, but Shugars drove him face-first into the commentary desk.

Back in the ring, Shugars met Borne on the top rope and tried a super belly-to-belly suplex, but Borne countered and landed on top of his opponent. They traded roll-up attempts, then Borne dropkicked Shugars off the top turnbuckle, and he bounced off the top rope on the way down. DarkState then started their attempts to distract the referee, and Lennox went after Borne with a chair. Shugars wasn't happy about the interference, and as they argued, Borne ran his opponent into Lennox, then hit a Borne Again back in the ring for the victory.

After the match, Borne was confronted by newcomer Tristan Angels from the WWE Performance Center crowd, who said Borne would be seeing more of him on "NXT." While his back was turned, the champion was then taken out by Kam Hendrix from behind in the ring.