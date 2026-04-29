Aljamain Sterling Re-Signed, Hopes To Retire With UFC

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling picked up his second consecutive win at featherweight on April 25 when he defeated Youssef Zalal at UFC Fight Night 274. The win marks Sterling's third win in four fights since moving up to 145 pounds, moving him up to fourth in featherweight rankings, and it seems as if that he will have plenty of time to work his way to the top of the division as he revealed on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he recently signed a new deal with the UFC.

"I got a new deal with the company so I'm super happy about that," Sterling said, revealing that it wasn't until UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell called him that he realized his most recent fight was the last on his current contract. "It was odd because I thought I had two fights, and when he called me, that was the odd part because I was like 'Why is Hunter calling me? Did I do something wrong? Did I say something that is going to come back to bite me in the a** right now?' We talked and we had good conversation, and the main thing to take away from the conversation was if I want to be here or not. I told him like 'Yeah dude,' like I don't know how it might come off and perceive to you but he kind of felt like maybe I didn't. But I said no, this is–I would hope to retire with the company."

Sterling went on to confirm that his new contract is either for five or six fights, with extra money included if he gets a title shot at some point in the future. Sterling did call out current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski after his most recent win, with the "Funk Master" looking to become a two-divisional champion before he hangs up his gloves. Sterling also mentioned that the overall pay is "fine" and that an extra zero would have been nice to see, but he is grateful for what the UFC has done for him, and is looking forward to the final leg of his career.

Please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.