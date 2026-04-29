Ex-UFC Star To Step In Against Yoel Romero After Opponent Withdraws

Former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero was scheduled to take on Hector Lombard at Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 10 on May 1 in Miami, Florida, but Lombard has since withdrawn from the fight that was set to headline the card. However, Romero will still be in action on May 1 as Masvidal has announced a new opponent.

In a new post on Instagram, Masvidal revealed that Romero will headline the event against former UFC fighter Alex Nicholson in a light heavyweight clash. Nicholson has fought on five Bareknuckle cards for GFC in the past few years, amassing a record of three wins and two losses, which is an improvement on when he fought for the UFC. In his four fights for the UFC, Nicholson earned just one win in four fights, that win coming against Devin Clark at UFC Fight Night 91 in July 2016, but after his loss to Jack Hermansson in May 2017, he was cut from the promotion. Since leaving the UFC, Nicholson has fought for the PFL, LFA, and won the Titan FC Heavyweight Championship.

As for Romero, he hasn't fought in MMA since defeating Thiago Santos at PFL vs. Bellator in February 2024. With that said, Romero has been active in combat sports as he has wrestled for Real American Freestyle, earning a 1-1 record by defeating Pat Downey but losing to Stephen Buchanan. Romero has also competed in dirty boxing over the past two years, and is experienced in the bare knuckle world having fought for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships in September 2025.