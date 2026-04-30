AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada Overcomes Ace Austin

Kazuchika Okada defeated Ace Austin to complete the eighth defense of his International Championship in 292 days during "AEW Dynamite."

Austin was making the challenge despite only winning one in six singles matches since arriving in AEW, with the loss eventually extending his record to 1-6 – three of which coming in title matches, having unsuccessfully challenged Kyle Fletcher and Ricochet for the TNT and National titles respectively.

Okada took the slow and methodical approach in the early goings, cutting down Ace Austin in his flamboyant and fast-paced offense with minimalist moves; Austin hit a dropkick through the turnbuckles, looking to follow through over the top only to get kicked to the gut and planted with a DDT to the floor.

From there, it was all Okada back in the ring, kicking Austin down and driving him into the corner repeatedly. Austin sustained a quick comeback run and for a brief moment looked as though he could have stolen the victory, but he eventually fell victim to a Tombstone Piledriver followed by Rainmaker for the winning pinfall.

After the match, Okada and the Don Callis Family continued their beatdown of Austin until Juice Robinson managed to salvage his partner from the ring. Okada's Double or Nothing challenger, Konosuke Takeshita, came down to the ramp to give an extended look at his opponent as the segment drew to a close.