First Match Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

It's official: "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita will face the storm that is "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada at AEW's next pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, on Sunday, May 24, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. This match will be for Okada's AEW International Championship.

Following an unforgivable loss all due to a miscue by Takeshita, the Don Callis Family members took a big "L" from The Young Bucks at Dynasty this past Sunday. Tensions only intensified, when Takeshita's only reply to the defeat was a sneering "Oops" on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru." Then, on "AEW Collision" Thursday, Okada told Callis that he would keep his promise and defend his title against his stiffest competition yet within the family.

After #AEWDynasty, @TheDonCallis tries to shut it down, saying the agreement is off and Konosuke Takeshita won't face @rainmakerXokada at Double or Nothing! But the #AEW International Champion welcomes the match! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cySnWYgIDg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2026

Despite being on opposite ends of the ring several times in the recent past, their last ever singles match occurred this past December at Worlds End, as part of Continental Classic semifinals that Okada won. Currently, Okada has the single longest-ever run with the International Championship at 279 days. So far, Okada has had seven successful defenses. Right behind him is Takeshita, who held this title from late-2024 through early 2025 for 148 days. He dropped the title to "The God of Professional Wrestling" Kenny Omega at 2025's Revolution.