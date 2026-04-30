Islam Makhachev's Welterweight Title Opponent For UFC 330 Reportedly Revealed

Islam Makhachev joined an illustrious group of fighters at UFC 322 in November 2025 when he defeated Jack Della Maddalena to clinch the UFC Welterweight Champion, becoming the 11th fighter in UFC history to win titles in two different divisions. Since that win, many fans have questioned when the man ranked number one in the men's pound for pound rankings would make his first defense at 170 pounds given all of the big events taking place this summer, and it looks as if an answer has been given.

🚨 The UFC's plan is still for Conor McGregor to fight Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11, and Islam Makhachev to fight Ian Garry at UFC 330 on August 15, per @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/v8CSDXwWuu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 27, 2026

According to Ariel Helwani, Makhachev is reportedly set to headline UFC 330 on August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His opponent will reportedly be the number two ranked Ian Machado Garry, who currently sits on a 17-1 record with wins in his last two fights. Garry's only loss came in December 2024 at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov who was originally the top contender to the UFC Welterweight Championship, but he has been out of action with a knee injury since that fight.

Makhachev was rumored to be the man to be facing Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 at The White House, which would have been a champion vs. champion fight. However, that fight wouldn't materialize due to an injury that would keep Makhachev from training, something Topuira's team didn't believe as they accused him of ducking the fight. As for Makhachev's last opponent, Maddalena fights on home soil at UFC Fight Night 275 in Perth, Australia on May 2, and as the number one ranked welterweight, he would want to throw his hat back in the cage if he can get back in the win column.