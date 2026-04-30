Divine Dominion Continue Reign As AEW Women's World Tag Champs

Divine Dominion, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, had a tough task on their hands on the April 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as they looked to make another defense of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. They faced off with two former AEW Women's World Champions in the form of Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida, who were undefeated as a team heading into this match. However, they weren't undefeated by the end of the night as Divine Dominion successfully defended their crowns.

The story of the match was that the champions had their chemistry nailed down, while the challengers weren't exactly on the same page. Shida attempted to use her patented kendo stick at one point, only for Statlander to prevent it. That resulted in Shida literally Suplexing her partner on to Bayne out of frustration which did briefly give them some control, but Divine Dominion were able to keep Statlander isolated throughout the commercial break.

Coming out of the break, Statlander fired back with a double Hurricanrana on the champions and finally got to tag in Shida. She would go toe-to-toe with Kross to give her team the advantage, even delivering a double Knee Strike and a double Drop Kick off the apron to both Kross and Bayne. Statlander got the blind tag after Shida got hit with a Thrust Kick but she was quickly overwhelmed and the champions were in control. However, a series of moves saw Statlander hit a 450 Splash on both members of Divine Dominion for a near fall.

Shida hit the Meteora and the Falcon Arrow on Kross, but when she went for the Katana, she was met with a Suplex from Bayne, and once Kross got back to her feet, the champions hit Divine Intervention for the victory, retaining their titles in the process.