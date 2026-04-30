Sean Strickland Goes On Racist Rant Against UFC 328 Opponent Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland didn't hold back when talking about his UFC 328 opponent, Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Strickland will challenge Chimaev for the title on May 9, looking to become a two-time champion while also beating a man he has a deeply personal rivalry with.

Strickland has repeatedly called Chimaev a terrorist, citing a relationship between Chimaev and Ramzat Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic and wanted war criminal. And that has since spurred on a back-and-forth that continued during a media scrum with Strickland (via "MMA Mania").

"I'mma pull my gun out. I'm going to shoot him," Strickland said if Chimaev tried to approach him on the street. "That being said, if Chimaev were to come up to me as a gentleman and say, 'Hey you know what, you said some things, you insulted my wife. I actually love sheep. It's crazy.' Then I would be like, 'I love goats, dude. You know, goat tastes good.' He loves goats, we have that in common. I just don't f*** them."

Strickland continued, "Anyways, if you were to come up to me like a man, say, 'You know, Sean, you said some things about my dad [Ramzan] Kadyrov.' I'm like, 'Well you know what, dude, you wh***d yourself out, not me.' I would say, 'Let's settle this like a man.' But if you come up to me with three f***ing goat f***er Chechnyans that don't speak English, I'm going to pull my gun and I'm going to shoot each and every one of you."

Strickland went on to contrast his feelings fighting someone like Anthony Hernandez in February as opposed to someone like Chimaev.

"I love fighting and I'm stoked that I get to f***ing fight a little f***ing w***e," he said. "Fluffy Hernandez, I mean I wanted to fight 'cause it was a good fight, but like I like the guy. He's a great f***ing guy. He's a true American. We've got to talk about the Mexican flag he represents, but he's a good American."