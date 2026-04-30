Sean Strickland Goes On Racist Rant Against UFC 328 Opponent Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland didn't hold back when talking about his UFC 328 opponent, Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev.
Strickland will challenge Chimaev for the title on May 9, looking to become a two-time champion while also beating a man he has a deeply personal rivalry with.
Strickland has repeatedly called Chimaev a terrorist, citing a relationship between Chimaev and Ramzat Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic and wanted war criminal. And that has since spurred on a back-and-forth that continued during a media scrum with Strickland (via "MMA Mania").
"I'mma pull my gun out. I'm going to shoot him," Strickland said if Chimaev tried to approach him on the street. "That being said, if Chimaev were to come up to me as a gentleman and say, 'Hey you know what, you said some things, you insulted my wife. I actually love sheep. It's crazy.' Then I would be like, 'I love goats, dude. You know, goat tastes good.' He loves goats, we have that in common. I just don't f*** them."
Strickland continued, "Anyways, if you were to come up to me like a man, say, 'You know, Sean, you said some things about my dad [Ramzan] Kadyrov.' I'm like, 'Well you know what, dude, you wh***d yourself out, not me.' I would say, 'Let's settle this like a man.' But if you come up to me with three f***ing goat f***er Chechnyans that don't speak English, I'm going to pull my gun and I'm going to shoot each and every one of you."
Strickland went on to contrast his feelings fighting someone like Anthony Hernandez in February as opposed to someone like Chimaev.
"I love fighting and I'm stoked that I get to f***ing fight a little f***ing w***e," he said. "Fluffy Hernandez, I mean I wanted to fight 'cause it was a good fight, but like I like the guy. He's a great f***ing guy. He's a true American. We've got to talk about the Mexican flag he represents, but he's a good American."
Sean Strickland expands on his hatred for UFC foreign policy
Strickland stopped just short of saying the quiet part aloud, "Chimaev, he's a f***ing dirty f***ing beep-beep-beep-beep-beep. I'm going to sound like a lot of 'isms right now."
But then he expanded on his hatred for the foreign talent UFC brings in, when asked about fellow middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov.
"UFC does this. They go find these like s****y f***ing people in these third-world f***ing countries. And it's like, do you really give a f*** about a French guy that doesn't even claim f***ing France, dude? I mean the guy's probably deep inside a goat right now."
With no one offering any pushback, Strickland continued to bring Imavov's faith into it, "I'm asking you, as American fans do you really want to see Imavov, after he gets done f***ing off his prayer rug, to go f***ing fight? No, you don't want to see that s*** bro. UFC is ruining the sport."
It's worth noting Imavov was born in Dagestan, Russia, and moved with his family to France at the age of nine.
Yet it's not all foreign imports that Strickland takes issue with, as he would exemplify with Alex Pereira, the Brazilian former Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion who will challenge for the Interim Heavyweight title at UFC Freedom 250 in June.He said that he considers Pereira to be an American.
"We've accepted Alex because Alex is a f***ing American. Lives in America, loves f***ing guns, likes f***ing p***y. Maybe a little too much. But we accepted this motherf***er because he's like the American dream," he explained.
"We look at Alex like, 'Yeah you're Brazilian dude, but you're also American.' Imavov, these motherf***ers, we don't accept you guys. We don't even want to f***ing see you guys. You could be the best fighter in the world, dude, but nobody gives a f***."