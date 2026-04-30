Wife Of Bruno Sammartino Died In March

Son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, Darryl, revealed that his mother, Carol, died at the age of 96 on March 4.

Carol and Bruno married in 1959 and had three children together, David, the eldest, and fraternal twins Danny and Darryl. They went on to have four grandchildren, living in Ross Township, Pennsylvania since 1965.

Darryl told Bill Apter that she had died on March 4 after living in a home for approximately 16 months. He also said she had slowly deteriorated since his brother Danny passed away six months after Bruno did. Bruno died on April 18, 2018, at 82 years old.

"She was suffering toward the end," he said. "She's not suffering anymore which I'm very happy about. That's it. Nobody deserves that."

The Cauliflower Alley Club extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Carol Sammartino, who passed away at the age of 96. Rest in peace, Mrs. Sammartino. pic.twitter.com/c4EZtmEwZd — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) April 29, 2026

The Cauliflower Alley Club, a respected non-profit fraternal organization for wrestlers and boxers, shared a statement with a memorial pamphlet.

"The Cauliflower Alley Club extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Carol Sammartino, who passed away at the age of 96. Rest in peace, Mrs. Sammartino," the statement read.

Carol and Bruno founded the Bruno and Carol Sammartino Foundation in 2019, helping people in need with food, shelter, and other support in Western Pennsylvania.