AJ Styles Comments On Brock Lesnar's Apparent Retirement At WWE WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar's dominating pro wrestling career seemingly came to an end at WrestleMania 42, where he undid his boots and left his gloves in the middle of the ring, following a loss to Oba Femi. Recently retired AJ Styles has been approaching the industry from the outside since stepping away, and during an episode of "Phenomenally Retro" he shared his take on Lesnar's apparent retirement.

"If Brock has indeed retired, good for him, man. I get it. I understand it," he stated. "The crazy thing about – that most people don't think about – is that John Cena, Brock, and myself are all the same age...Your body's breaking down at this point, no matter how great a shape, or how much you've wrestled in the last couple years or whatever, it's just something- you're not going to beat time, man."

Styles further praised Lesnar for putting Femi over on his way out and expressed that he thinks it was the right move to elevate Femi going forward.

"He may turn into the Goldberg that WCW [had]," Styles further said about Femi. "And he's a good dude. And he's still humble. I hope it's everything he thought it was going to do; I'm anxious to see what he does next."

Since defeating Lesnar, Femi has competed against Grayson Waller and has now started a weekly open-challenge, declaring himself "The Ruler of Raw."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.