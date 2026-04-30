Paddy Pimblett Thinks He Knows The Reason For UFC 324 Loss

Paddy Pimblett walked into his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 as a favorite to many fans as the scouser was seen as the next big superstar in MMA. However, rather than utilizing his grappling and submissions that have won him so many fights in the past, Pimblett opted to stand and bang with Gaethje, which ultimately led to Gaethje getting the win and becoming the Interim UFC Lightweight Champion.

In the latest training vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett reflected on the loss and admitted that he strayed too far from the gameplan as he wanted to prove a point more than win the fight. "To be honest, with the last fight, I think it was a little bit of my ego got in the way. I wanted to knock him out. I wanted to strike with him and show everyone I can strike. I wanted a war. When you're trying to take him down in the fifth round after he bludgeoned you at the end of the second, it's quite hard. Back to fight IQ. Back to the game plan and not just swinging recklessly."

Pimblett will have a chance to rectify the loss and get back in the win column this summer as it has been heavily rumored that he will be fighting Benoit Saint-Denis this summer. "The Baddy" even teased that the Frenchman was his next opponent by finishing the training vlog eating a baguette while wearing a beret and a garlic necklace. That fight is rumored to be taking place at UFC 329 during International Fight Week, which is set to be headlined by the return of Conor McGregor as he faces Max Holloway.

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