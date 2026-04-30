Booker T Thinks WWE NXT Champion Needs New Name

Tony D'Angelo became the face of "NXT" when he defeated Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, and Ethan Page in a fatal four-way match for the NXT Champion at the Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event. While D'Angelo is officially the first ever NXT Grand Slam Champion, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes D'Angelo needs to show him something — and possibly change his name.

"The one person, I'd say, that's got to really step up in 'NXT' right now is Tony D'Angelo. He's the champ!" Booker expressed during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, pointing out that D'Angelo has a lot of competition and needs to begin to prove himself, especially since he's the champion now.

"You got to be a really good talker, alright? You gotta be able to talk to people in the building, alright? But then you've got to be able to go out there and back it up at the same time," he said. "I'm going to be diligently watching Tony D'Angelo. You know, maybe we should change the name? You know? TD Angelo? You know, something like that ... I gotta give him more of a playa name!"

Booker laughingly put out a call to his audience for a new moniker he could "slap" on D'Angelo to "put the rocket on him." He also admitted that D'Angelo is "a hell of a talent," but noted that there's still a feel of his D'Angelo Family mob boss character, which he thinks D'Angelo needs to break away from.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.