Former AEW World Champion Spotted On Set Of Dexter: Resurrection

AEW's Chris Jericho appears to have joined the cast of "Dexter: Resurrection" Season Two.

The second season of the show began shooting in New York two weeks ago, and is expected to release next year. Pictures of the set emerged through Jose Perez of Bauer-Griffin, with Jericho snapped in a scene with Michael C. Hall, playing the titular serial killer.

Based on the scene in the photos, Jericho's character will not only be an antagonist but one that finds himself in the crosshairs of Hall's Dexter. Those who watch the series will know what that means for him.

🚨 WOWWWWWWW 🚨 Chris Jericho, the former WWE World Champion joins Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 🤩🔥 Here are the first behind the scenes of Jericho & Dexter in a scene 👀 As someone that loves watching Dexter and Wrestling this is a wholesome moment for me 👏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/XPCaNg8Sww — 𝓸𝓶𝓰 𝓲𝓽𝓼 𝓓𝓻𝓪𝓴𝓸 ♕ ★🧝🏽‍♂️ (@DrakoAfoa) April 30, 2026

Jericho has only recently returned to AEW having been absent since April last year, losing to Ricochet at Dynasty and continuing his feud with him and the Demand on TV since then. He was reported to be absent during this week's show due to filming a TV project in New York, which is now clear to have been "Dexter: Resurrection."

This isn't his first role outside of his duties in AEW, having previously starred as Adam Burke in the "Terrifier 2" and "Terrifier 3" releasing in 2022 and 2024 respectively. He also appeared as a contestant in "The Masked Singer" in 2022.