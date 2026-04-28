Backstage News On Chris Jericho's Status For This Week's AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho made his triumphant return to "AEW Dynamite" on April 1, after months of speculation about his status with the company. After a show-opening return that involved only four words, Jericho has been a consistent part of the show over the last few weeks, but according to a new report, he's set to miss the April 29 edition of "Dynamite" from Fairfax, Virginia.

According to PWInsider, Jericho will be absent from "Dynamite" on Wednesday to film a TV project in New York City. There was no further information on what exactly Jericho would be filming.

Since his comeback, Jericho has been feuding with The Demand. He was defeated by Ricochet in his first match back at AEW Dynasty on April 12, and most recently, the stable beat Jericho and a returning Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in trios action on the April 25 edition of "AEW Collision."

Before his return on April 1, Jericho had been out of action for almost a year, after he dropped the ROH World Championship to Bandido at Dynasty 2025, then dropped his Learning Tree stable to "go away for awhile" on the "Dynamite" after. He had been rumored to be making a return to WWE, with his name coming up everywhere from the Royal Rumble to the "WWE Raw" Netflix anniversary show.

The upcoming episode of "Dynamite" is a packed one, with MJF set to challenge Kevin Knight for the TNT Championship. Darby Allin will also put his AEW World Championship on the line against Brody King, and Divine Dominion will defend their AEW Women's Tag Team Championships against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander.