Mustafa Ali Successfully Defends International Title Against Australia's Adam Brooks

Mustafa Ali completed his first defense of the International Championship over Australian stand-out Adam Brooks during "TNA Impact."

Ali had called for the best international talent after winning the title from Trey Miguel at Rebellion earlier this month, and thus Brooks stepped up to the plate for the first defense during Thursday's show.

It was the champion who started out dominant in the match, pairing flipping and flying offense with holds and slams designed to wear Brooks down. He took moments between each flurry to play with Brooks, kicking flippantly at him and berating him. Brooks took advantage of that momentary distraction, and despite twice getting caught by Ali continued to power through and get a near-fall for his effort.

Brooks tried to press his advantage but wound up flying into the turnbuckles as Ali sidestepped him. The referee went to check on Brooks but Ali wasted no time in going up to the top ropes, hitting the 450 Splash to get the winning pinfall and title retention.