Mustafa Ali Gets Help To Win TNA International Championship At Rebellion

Mustafa Ali won his first TNA International Championship at the weekend's Rebellion pay-per-view, where he got one over Trey Miguel.

Ali and Miguel, who have been feuding over the last few weeks, had a fast-paced match at Rebellion on Saturday, where Ali got the better of the champion, thanks to a little help from his Order 4 friends. Throughout the match, the Order 4's Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz were ringside, distracting and interfering to help Ali win the title. The two traded several moves, including Meteoras, Swanton 450s, Spanish Flies, and stomps, but it took a little help from his friends for Ali to win the International Championship. The former WWE star got the victory after Steelz diverted the referee's attention, allowing Hotch and Skyler to use their helmets to strike the champion. Ali then landed a 450 splash to secure the win.

Miguel won the International Championship from WWE's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo at the No Surrender pay-per-view in February, which came just a few weeks after he returned to TNA. Meanwhile, the win for Ali begins his first title reign in TNA since 2024, when he held the X-Division Championship. Ali's win was one of two title changes at Rebellion, while two other champions, the X-Division holder Leon Slater and TNA Champion Mike Santana, retained their titles at the show.