TNA Impact 4/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Nearly two months ago, Indi Hartwell threw her name in the mix as a possible TNA Knockouts Championship contender. Instead of building a case as to why Hartwell deserves a world title shot, however, TNA has kept out of the ring and off television due to a "suspension."

For context, TNA authority figure Daria Rae announced that Santino Marella, the official Director of Authority, had been suspended for entering the women's locker room and getting into a fight with talent. When Hartwell then tried to defend Marella, Rae interpreted her inadvertent hand touch as "assault," causing the Aussie to join Marella on the suspension list.

Aside from the silly reasoning behind it, Hartwell's on-screen absence itself didn't do her any favors in her mission of becoming Knockouts Champion. In my opinion, it actually halted her momentum.

In the last two months, Hartwell only has one TNA match to her name – a quick victory over Kelsey Heather that preceded the aforementioned promo about her championship intentions. Don't get me wrong, I want to see Indi Hartwell as a top contender. Given her lack of ring-time in recent months, though, I can't say that she should be right now. That's why tonight's promo simply reiterating those intentions seemed pointless.

She should have been back in the ring backing up her previous statement. She should have been picking up more wins. Then, she should have directly confronted the reigning Knockouts World Champion, Arianna Grace.

Hartwell has real potential in TNA. Sadly, it's been wasted so far this year.

Written by Ella Jay