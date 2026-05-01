Oscar De La Hoya Has Harsh Words For WWE's Nick Khan After Ali Act Hearing

Oscar De La Hoya addressed TKO director and WWE President Nick Khan as a snake oil salsemen, after what he called a corrupt Senate hearing discussing the House-passed Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act.

De La Hoya, former World Championship boxer and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, was present at the hearing chaired by Senator Ted Cruz opposing the Act in its current form, alongside Nico Ali Walsh, an active fighter and grandson of Muhammad Ali himself. They described the bill as reversal of the anti-monopoly the original Muhammad Ali Boxing Reforms Act of 2000 fought for.

"It was immediately clear the Senators already had their agenda," De La Hoya said in a video posted to Instagram, edited to show Senator Bernie Moreno pressing Khan on bringing WrestleMania to Ohio.

"The snake oil salesmen Nick Khan talked and talked in circles about boxing, a sport he's never been involved in," he continued. "He isn't a fighter. He's a Hollywood agent. He lied his a** off and got so many things wrong..."

The video continued to show Khan pushing minimum pay of $200 per round, mandatory injury insurance, and medical testing, despite those already being present in the current sport. He also claimed there was no boxing on TV on major networks, no trading cards or video game deals, which were also inaccurate.

"But he said it convincingly," De La Hoya said facetiously. "I have never been part of something so obviously corrupt in my entire life. Nico and I walked into a f***ing buzzsaw."