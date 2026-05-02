UFC Fight Night 275 Results: Della Maddalena Vs. Prates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of UFC Fight Night 275, headlined by Jack Della Maddalena versus Carlos Prates in Perth, Australia.

No. 1 ranked welterweight Della Maddalena is returning home against No. 5 ranked Prates, fighting his first bout since losing the UFC Welterweight Championship to Islam Makhachev in November last year. That fight marked his first loss in nine fights since joining UFC, having earned his place with the promotion through Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. His overall record sits at 18-3.

Prates similarly came through the Contender Series in 2023, having since gone on to carve a 6-1 record – only losing to Ian Machado Garry in April last year.

Prior to the main event, the main card will begin with heavyweight action between Tai Tuivasa against Louie Sutherland. That will be followed by Shamil Gaziev versus Brando Pericic at heavyweight, Marwan Rahiki versus Ollie Schmid at featherweight, and Tim Elliott versus Steve Erceg at flyweight. The co-main event will see Beneil Dariush taking on Quillan Salkilld at lightweight.

UFC Fight Night is available to watch via Paramount+ in the US, with the preliminary fights due to begin at 4 AM ET and the main card scheduled to begin at 7 AM ET.

Prelims: