UFC's Khamzat Chimaev Laughs Off Sean Strickland's Threats: 'Clowns Always Talk'

UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev laughed off Sean Strickland's latest comments ahead of their title fight on May 9.

Strickland and Chimaev's title rivalry has picked up steam of late with the former repeatedly taking issue with the presence of Islamic Europeans on the roster like Chimaev, claiming that UFC was ruining the sport by signing fighters from "third-world countries" and repeatedly labeling him a terrorist and "goat f***er."

But Chimaev took that all in his stride when asked about the comments during a media scrum.

"Clowns always talk. He's not going to be a clown if he's quiet," he said. He was then asked what he thought of Strickland saying he would shoot him if they met on the street. "Bro, he hasn't shot any chickens in the world, how is he going to shoot a human? I don't think the guy wants a war outside the cage; if he wanted it, he'd be dead already."

Chimaev said that he enjoys the trash talking element of the pre-fight game, "That's my work. I love it. I love the UFC. I love Sean Strickland and what he's talking about – making a big fight, letting me make money."

With UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey, he is confident that he would have the support if push did come to shove. "In New Jersey, this is a Muslim community, it's my home, so I don't think he's going to come out with a gun there. Otherwise, there would be a lot of people in jail because he's dead."

He did have one last parting comment to Strickland in the scrum: "Hope you're going to talk more. It's funny to listen to this guy."