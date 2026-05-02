Sean Strickland Says UFC Is 'Trying To Limit My Interactions' With Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland has confirmed the UFC has made attempts to limit his interactions with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their Middleweight Championship fight on May 9.

"The UFC is trying to limit my interactions with the dog," Strickland wrote to X. "Listen I will say this now. I will not be controlled by a third world dog... If I find there is unequal treatment between our camps I will walk to the lobby and wait for him. Control your wh*** or don't. I don't care. Let the chips fall where they may this is America."

Replying to comments under his original post, Strickland said: "The fight week will be me in handcuffs. The fact there is this goat f***er who shouldn't even be allowed to be in America making threats. You think I give a flying f*** about some stupid goat f***er."

He added to another comment, "Let's be honest if he doesn't have a group of friends he's a b****."

Chimaev had taken a more relaxed approach to his latest media scrum when addressing Strickland's words. But it did very little to stave the animosity on his challenger's side.

"This is why you are a coward," Strickland reacted to his comments. "We will jump you, my Muslim friends will jump you. You might live in America but you have no idea what it's like to be an American or a man. If I ever said I'll jump you, I wouldn't be able to look myself in the mirror. Coward."

As if that wasn't enough, Strickland then engaged with a comment claiming "Islam has no place in America" to say: "They destroy a world better men created."

Chimaev opted not to respond directly to Strickland but still got the last word in on X.

"You can cry that's okay for your father make you a girl," he wrote. Strickland has opened up on the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father when he was a child previously.