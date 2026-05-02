UFC Champion Wants Zuffa Boxing To Make Fight With Conor McGregor

UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev said he would like Zuffa Boxing to stage a fight between him and Conor McGregor.

Chimaev is scheduled to make the first defense of his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 328 on May 9, boasting a 15-0 record in MMA. But he has also found success in specific disciplines, winning three gold medals in freestyle wrestling in Sweden, and also achieving black belt rank in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

However, he revealed during a recent media scrum that he would like to add another discipline, albeit one-off, to the mix should the opportunity arise.

"I don't know. Probably would be Zuffa Boxing with Conor [McGregor]," he replied when asked what else is on the cards. "Maybe that one, just box 12 rounds."

He clarified it wouldn't be a full-time move, "I will be forever UFC fighter. But maybe if Zuffa gives a chance to box with Conor, or Conor want to accept, that would be nice... Why not?"

"Conor is good boxer," he added. "One of the best boxer in the UFC. So, would be nice to try, go there, fight that guy. And good money too. He talks better than Sean Strickland, so we'll be fine."

McGregor has boxed professionally just the one time in his career thus far, fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a 10th round TKO loss in 2017. His last fight came in 2021, sustaining a broken ankle in a loss to Dustin Poirier. He has been tested nine times with UFC Anti-Doping this year, more than double the next most-tested fighter in the pool, ahead of a touted return to the Octagon.