Report: Conor McGregor To Make UFC Return During International Fight Week

It's been nearly five years since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC. His loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 was the last time McGregor stepped into a cage, and while efforts to try and make a fight against Michael Chandler have been ever-present, a return to the octagon never seems to materialize for "The Notorious" one. However, McGregor might be on his way back to the cage in time for International Fight Week in July.

[https://x.com/ChampRDS/status/2048839994123444734]

According to Ariel Helwani, McGregor is reportedly set to be one half of the UFC 329 main event, and his opponent will be none other than former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway. McGregor and Holloway have fought once before, that being all the way back in August 2013 at UFC Fight Night 26 in what was only McGregor's second fight with the UFC. The bout was contested at featherweight and McGregor picked up the unanimous decision victory, but many fans have wondered what a rematch would look like all these years later, especially considering Holloway was a replacement for the injured Andy Ogle back in 2013.

While it's only been reported at this time, UFC 329 is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year. Former WWE Superstar and Olympic Gold Medalist, Gable Steveson, is confirmed to be making his UFC debut on this card. Former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards is penciled in to be fighting Daniel Rodriguez, Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista are set to have a rematch of their 2019 fight, and the rumored bout between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint-Denis is also likely to land on this card.