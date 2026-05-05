The Miz Looks Back On Impersonating The Rock Before WWE WrestleMania 27

Three weeks before his WrestleMania 27 main event match for the WWE Championship, John Cena took on Alberto Del Rio on "WWE Raw," with interference from Brodus Clay resulting in a disqualification. When Del Rio and Clay then unleashed a post-match beatdown, the sound of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's theme song blared throughout the arena, suggesting that "The People's Champ" would join in on the action as well. Instead, fans were stunned by the reveal of The Miz, who arrived in a bald cap and The Rock's signature "I Bring It" muscle tee.

During an appearance on "Games With Names," The Miz looked back on his infamous impersonation, which initially came with some doubts. "I remember going to Vince [McMahon], 'This isn't going to work. No one's going to believe I'm The Rock.' I don't look like The Rock. I just don't. I have blue eyes. I'm not bald. I'm not a six-foot-seven Samoan. I'm not The Rock," Miz recalled. "He's like, 'They'll believe.'"

"...The Rock's music hits, and the crowd goes nuts. This is when Rock wasn't there all the time. In my head, I'm backstage going, 'This is going to be horrible.' Then I remember as I'm about to walk out, Vince goes, 'Wait!' I hear the crowd at the peak and they start coming down. He's like 'Now!' Then I walk out and I did the best Rock impression I possibly could. As I'm walking out, there's another eruption bigger than the one before. I'm like, 'How is this working? Do they not know I'm not The Rock?'

With the St. Louis audience bamboozled by his ruse, The Miz eventually provided them with clarity by taking off his sunglasses and walking down the entrance ramp. It was then that their cheers transformed into boos, a sign that "The A-Lister" had done his duty as a heel, and impersonator, well.