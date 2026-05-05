Ronda Rousey Opens Up On 'Complicated Relationship' With UFC's Kayla Harrison

Ronda Rousey expanded on her history with UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison after their recent back-and-forth.

Rousey will return to MMA for the first time in a decade on May 16, fighting Gina Carano in the main event of MVP's event streaming on Netflix. In the lead-up to that fight, Rousey went on an expletive-filled rant against her contemporary.

"Me and Kayla have kind of a complicated relationship and that," Rousey has since explained in a video posted to her YouTube channel.

"Like she came to live in the same house I was and trained with us. She had been sexually abused by her coach for most of her life. Like starting at eight to, like, when it came out she was like 17, right? So she comes out she's just been failed by every single adult in her life, and been like severely traumatized by some real f***ed up s***."

She continued to say Harrison was going through a mental health crisis when she first moved in, and doesn't think anything that happened deserves to be under public scrutiny. But when she was going through it, Rousey said she "unwillingly was going through it with her."

"I wish her the absolute best in life and all of the success and all of the things," she said. "Then she was coming and talking s*** about me and Gina and I'm like, 'Dude, we're doing nothing but help you.'"

Rousey said that she's the one trying to resurrect and promote a women's featherweight division, which would benefit Harrison, as well as advocating for improve fighter pay.

"Who do you think is helping you get paid more in the UFC now because you have someone to give you a competing offer? I'm just trying to feed you. Stop biting my f***ing hand," she continued. "I'm trying to help you out, man."

Rousey concluded by saying that Harrison was like her "brat sister" in a way, saying that she is trying to help her out, "Just don't come for me, okay? Mama's working."