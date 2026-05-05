Royce Keys Explains Why He Decided To Open Up In WWE SmackDown Video Package

WWE's Royce Keys has detailed the idea behind sharing his story on television and how it was an emotional experience for both him and his family.

Keys, since debuting on "WWE SmackDown," has wrestled and gotten the better of a few stars, while also taking part in emotional segments that helped tell his story. He recently spoke on "Notsam Wrestling" about why it was important for him to go ahead with the segment.

"That whole package, I believe another one's going to air, I feel it's definitely going to help, for the people who don't know anything about me. It took a lot for me to open up and tell a little bit about my life, 'cause I kind of am very private and, you know, kind of keep things to myself," he said. "It's unfortunate how things happen, but I think my belief is, you know, I was built for it."

Keys said that his decision to narrate his life's story on WWE television was down to the response he got from peers in the business, who persuaded him to tell the story on television.

"I've overheard a few people that in the business that's close to me that know my full story, and you know, not saying they wanted me to get it out, but it would definitely help me and help others. So, I think it was a thing about helping others made me want to. It made me feel a little bit more comfortable getting it out there," said Keys.

The former AEW star said his family, particularly his sister, got some sort of closure from filming for the segment that aired on TV. He feels his story will help him resonate with the audience and allow fans to understand him better.