Cody Rhodes Chooses The Best Edition Of WWE WrestleMania To Introduce To New Fans

WrestleMania can be one of the best ways to introduce somebody to professional wrestling, as it captures the perfect mix of entertainment, athletics and spectacle that has defined the sport today. However, not every edition of "The Show Of Shows" is a home run, meaning an experienced viewer would need to be selective when choosing which WrestleMania to present to somebody fresh, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes believes one of the earliest versions of the event is the ideal entry point for new fans.

"I think they could watch all of WrestleMania 3 because the big argument now is what matters? The moves or the moments? They both do," Rhodes said during an interview with "ESPN." So, watch Savage, Steamboat and then also watch Hogan, Andre and you get it all. Yeah, WrestleMania 3. Just watch that."

Along with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant and Randy "Macho Man" Savage vs. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, WrestleMania 3 also recorded one of the largest attendance figures in the history of the show, showcased celebrities like Aretha Franklin and Alice Cooper, and featured stars like Bret Hart, Roddy Piper and Jake Roberts. In addition to WrestleMania 3 being a great introductory event for new fans, WrestleMania 17 and WrestleMania 19 are also widely regarded as other reliable options for those looking to get invested in professional wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.