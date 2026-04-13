Match Spotlight: Hulk Hogan Vs. Andre The Giant, WWE WrestleMania III

Going back this far and watching certain matches from the 1980s, you have to try and put yourself in the mindset of what it would be like to watch it in 1987. You can't sit there with the eyes of someone who has watched another 39 years of wrestling, different styles, different countries, the evolution of the business. We've seen so much change since Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant headlined WWE WrestleMania 3 so you have to take some of the sloppier moments with a grain of salt.

Having said all of that, for as historic as this match is, and as important as it is... it's fine.

Is it worthy of going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year? For the body slam and the occasion and the setting and the men involved, obviously it is. On all of those bases it probably should have been inducted before Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin's bout from WrestleMania 13 despite that being objectively the better match. But is it a good match? That's a little more debatable.

It's certainly a great performance from Hogan as the guy was literally working with a giant of a man in Andre who at this point in his life could barely move. Andre famously wore his one-shoulder singlet over his traditional trunks to hide the back brace he was wearing as the pressure of being that large all the time worn down his spine into dust by 1987. The fact that Hogan was able to get him up for the body slam is THE WrestleMania moment, you just have to ignore the fact that Hogan did actually body slam Andre a few years earlier... and he isn't the only one who did it... and most are available to watch.

The finish does come out of nowhere for me, and with the match clocking in at just over 12 minutes, it doesn't feel like a major main event style match at times. Just a couple of minutes earlier, Andre delivers a Back Body Drop to the exposed concrete that Hogan doesn't want to take because it doesn't work for him (brother), making the move look like it's happening in slow motion. The point being that Andre does have control for the vast majority of the match, so when Hogan bullrushes Andre to knock him off his feet for the first time, he goes right for the body slam, then the Leg Drop, and that's it. It's over just like that. I would have liked to have seen some more build up of the story of Hogan going for the body slam, rather than him attempting it at the start once, being worked over for 10 minutes and then just winning, but that's just my taste.

Again, it's important, it's historic, it takes you back to a simpler time. However, it's not the greatest WrestleMania main event ever, and it's not even the best match on this show.