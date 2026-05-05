Tony Khan Comments On Potential AEW Involvement From Kevin Nealon & Danny DeVito

Celebrities have long been involved in pro wrestling whether performing hosting duties, accompanying wrestlers to the ring, or having matches themselves. Last week, comedian Kevin Nealon seemingly threw out a challenge out of nowhere to Danny DeVito on X (formerly known as Twitter). Since then, he has been posting regularly about wanting to face DeVito in AEW. Tony Khan responded to Nealon to ask if they still had their outfits from the "Pumpin' Up with Hanz and Franz" skit and posted a picture of Nealon, DeVito, Dana Carvey, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Nealon said Franz loves AEW and posted a picutre of Franz with an All Elite graphic. DeVito has yet to respond, forcing Nealon to throw out a potential challenge to Schwarzenegger.

During an interview on the Battleground Podcast, Khan discussed the possibility of Nealon and DeVito getting involved with AEW. Since DeVito has not responded, Khan believes it's because he's scared of Nealon.

"Kevin is ready to fight, I can tell you thatm" Khan said. "Kevin Nealon is looking for a fight. He's looking to come into AEW."

Khan said he's a big fan of both and thinks DeVito is a "phenomenal actor" and that Nealon is a "brilliant comedian." Khan pointed out that Nealon worked with MJF in "Happy Gilmore 2." He thinks it's exciting that Nealon wants to work with AEW and put more pressure on DeVito by saying "If he has the guts, we'd love to have him." Khan believes Nealon is moving closer to becoming All Elite.

"It feels like Kevin wants to be here and I hope Danny does too," he said.