El Hijo Del Vikingo Reportedly Suffers Injury During Lucha Libre AAA Episode

Last Saturday on AAA's show, El Hijo del Vikingo faced Mini Vikingo —a 17-year-old carbon copy of his namesake. Earlier this year, Vikingo put his opponent in the hospital, leading to a grudge match in which Mini Vikingo was able to get his revenge by picking up a win. Unfortunately, El Hijo del Vikingo was apparently injured in the closing minutes of the match when he performed a Uranage from the top turnbuckle and landed on his shoulder.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided an update, saying Vikingo is scheduled for an MRI. Meltzer didn't say when the MRI will occur. He confirmed it was a real injury and that fans could tell by the landing and because Vikingo was screaming in pain. He was able to finish the match, but was seen in a sling afterward.

As of this writing, El Hijo del Vikingo is still scheduled to face El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at AAA Noche de Los Grandes for the AAA Latin American Championship on May 30. That show will also feature the Mask vs. Mask match between El Grande Americano and Original El Grande Americano.