Backstage Update On Former NJPW Star EVIL's New Name In WWE NXT

Last Tuesday on "WWE NXT", Tony D'Angelo learned who sent him the mysterious box with the Japanese character painted on it. An elaborately hooded figure strode through the lights and fog towards the ring. He stood in front of the NXT Champion and presented him with a t-shirt emblazoned with the same text on the box. The mysterious man pulled back his hood to reveal none other than the man known as EVIL in NJPW.

As he stared down D'Angelo, Vic Joseph cried "the rumors are true! That's a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion." EVIL left the ring without commentary saying a name, although Joseph commented that the gift was either "pure admiration" or "pure evil". On April 28, a trademark was filed for the name Nox Raijin and speculation was that it was for EVIL.

Fightful Select had a bit of an update on the situation. EVIL is listed internally on the roster under his real name, Takaaki Watanabe, but they have confirmed that Nox Raijin will be EVIL's name.

In Japanese mythology, Raijin is the god of thunder, lightning, and storms. "Nox" can mean darkness. That would certainly suit his NJPW character where he spent 14 years before leaving in January. In addition the being a former World Champion, EVIL held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship and the NEVER Openweight Championship and Six-Man tag titles on multiple occasions. He was the leader of House of Torture, a faction he formed after blindsiding everyone when he defected from Los Ingobernables de Japon.