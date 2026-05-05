Amanda Nunes Addresses Future In UFC After Next Fight

Amanda Nunes has confirmed she intends to keep fighting if she regains her UFC Bantamweight Championship from Kayla Harrison.

Nunes retired in 2023 while the Bantamweight Champion, vacating the title in the process, although she was due to return against the reigning champion in an attempt to reclaim the title in January. Harrison sustained a neck injury which ensured the fight had to be postponed, and Nunes is waiting in the wings until the champion is cleared to return.

In the meantime, Nunes was asked by "MMA Junkie" whether she was returning for the title and riding off into the sunset again, or going to defend the title and continue fighting.

"For sure I'm gonna defend," she replied. "I'm gonna get my belt [and] defend as long as possible. I feel so good. I feel like I'm in the best moment of my whole life, my whole career. I'm healthy. I'm training good. My spirits, like, honestly I've never felt like that before."

She continued to say that she's feeling good in training camp, especially considering her three years out of the sport.

"The first thing you want is to feel good when you come back after three years, and I do feel very good," she said. "My body feel good, my mind feel good, my spirit feel good, and I'm so happy. My daughter making me so happy and my wife, we are very happy. So I can't wait to bring my belt back to complete everything what I feel right now."