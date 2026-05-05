Amanda Nunes Tells UFC Champion To Get Her 'S*** Together' So They Can Fight

Amanda Nunes called on Kayla Harrison to get her "s*** together" so they can fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

"I can't wait for the day. Please, let's go. UFC, Kayla Harrison, get your s*** together, let's go," she said.

Harrison and Nunes were originally scheduled to fight in January but saw that postponed after Harrison sustained a neck injury, and while speaking to "MMA Junkie" over the weekend Nunes made it clear she had no interest in fighting someone else for an Interim title.

"I feel like I'm ready for like any day that Kayla give it to me," she explained. "I'm ready [and waiting] on her and when she's like 100% we're going to make this happen."

She continued to say that International Fight Week in July seemed like a good time to get the ball rolling, "I feel like UFC wants that too. So I hope Kayla is ready. I can't wait."

Nunes emphasized that it's all a case of waiting for Harrison to recover and she hopes she will be ready for it sooner rather than later. It will be her return fight after retiring as the reigning Bantamweight Champion in 2023, and she has made it clear she just wants to get her title back.

"I want my belt back," she explained, reasoning why it doesn't matter if she fights at the beginning of the night or in the headline. "I want to just step in the cage, fight. This is what I like to do, what I want to do, and I'm a champion. I'm going for the belt the first fight of the night or the last one. I just want my belt back."

Nunes also confirmed that she intends to fight beyond Harrison and defend her title should she manage to beat Harrison if and when the time comes.