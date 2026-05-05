Ronda Rousey's Last UFC Opponent Happy To See Her Back In MMA

Amanda Nunes said she was happy to see her former UFC rival Ronda Rousey stepping back into the MMA cage.

Rousey will be returning for her first fight in a decade when she faces Gina Carano in the main event of MVP's first MMA event on May 16 streaming on Netflix. And it will be the first time she has fought since losing to Nunes via a first-round knockout that year, marking her second knockout defeat in a row and prompting her to step away from the sport.

Despite that history, Nunes feels that Rousey's return can only be a positive for the sport.

"Honestly, I don't see nobody losing her," she told "MMA Junkie" over the weekend. "You know, Ronda Rousey is back. She's gonna fight Gina. This is great for women's MMA. This is great for all of us."

Nunes was supposed to be making her own return to the sport in January, having retired as Bantamweight Champion in 2023. But her opponent and currently reigning champion, Kayla Harrison, sustained a neck injury that forced the fight to be postponed.

Harrison has also been in a spat with Rousey over recent months, calling her a liar and irrelevant to prompt a tirade by "Rowdy" at the first MVP MMA press conference. Nunes made clear she doesn't share that sentiment towards her former opponent.

"I don't know what is going on with Kayla. I don't care," she said. "Whatever she has outside with whatever, I don't care. But I don't see anything horrible here. I see like gray. Ronda's coming back, she's gonna fight. Everybody's gonna watch it, and me and Kayla I hope soon too, this is [a] women's MMA win and I'm happy about it."