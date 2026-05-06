BMF Champion Charles Oliveira Signs New Eight-Fight Deal With UFC

UFC's reigning BMF Champion, Charles Oliveira, revealed he has signed a new eight-fight deal with the promotion.

Oliveira beat Max Holloway for the BMF title in March, adding to his reign as a former UFC Lightweight Champion. And he will be fighting for years to come based on his new contract, with his coach Diego Lima confirming to "Ag Fight" that he had signed on for eight more fights.

"We've renewed the contract, we renewed it for eight more fights," he said. "So, we have fights until Charles is 40 years old. For those people who said he was going to retire, wait a little longer."

He added, "It was a wonderful, wonderful contract. I have nothing bad to say. It was an incredible negotiation."

Lima went on to say that Oliveira is hoping to fight twice or three times a year, ensuring he has at least the next four years locked down. Oliveira has yet to fight three times a year since 2019, and having already fought a fight this year it seems a tall ask to expect three for this year.

If he fights once more this year and twice moving forward, he will be fighting until 2030. Oliveira debuted for UFC in 2010 and will have spent twenty years with the promotion by the end of this new deal.